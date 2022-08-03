Linear Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

