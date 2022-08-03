Litecoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $501.20 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $59.24 or 0.00253445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021374 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000952 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000378 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,862,506 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
