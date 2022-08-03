Litecoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $501.20 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $59.24 or 0.00253445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,862,506 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

