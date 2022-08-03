LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.2 %

LIVN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $414,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 184.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

