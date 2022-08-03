LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.50.
LIVN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $414,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 184.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
