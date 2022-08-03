Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Issues Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Livent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Livent Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 175,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 2.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.