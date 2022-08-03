Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Issues Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Livent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 175,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.