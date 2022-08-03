Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 7.6%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.95. 31,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,827,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Livent Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

