LOCGame Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $90,807.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.
About LOCGame
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
