Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $423.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

