Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Loews has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Institutional Trading of Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

