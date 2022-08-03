Loews (NYSE:L) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.58 and last traded at $54.79. Approximately 16,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 858,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 7.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.