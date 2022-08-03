Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 25.5% in July

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITT remained flat at $9.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,597. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistics Innovation Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

