Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.9% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LOW opened at $193.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

