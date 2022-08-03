Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lessened by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

LOW opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.