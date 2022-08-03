LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $239.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,471. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $134.97 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

