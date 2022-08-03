Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Luther Burbank has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $671.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

