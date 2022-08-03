Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 28.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 31.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

