Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $48,985.87 and $729.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

