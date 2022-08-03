Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 1,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.73. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYRA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

