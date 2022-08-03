M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.2 %

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

