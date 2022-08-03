Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,285 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $31,104,000. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 500,232 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $9,931,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $9,633,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 5,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

