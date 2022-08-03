Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,472,000. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,472,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. 237,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,539. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

