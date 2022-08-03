Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $275,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 73,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

