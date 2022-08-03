Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after purchasing an additional 570,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,353,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,544,000 after acquiring an additional 347,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,992,000 after buying an additional 1,851,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 17,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

