Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 44,638 Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,638 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF accounts for 36.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 84.34% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $54,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 75,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SENT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 7,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

