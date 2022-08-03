MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 511,837 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 167.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

