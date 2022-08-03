Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Manitex International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

In other Manitex International news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Manitex International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 206,462 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

