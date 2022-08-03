MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 22,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,292,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

