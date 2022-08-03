ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.67.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 5,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.