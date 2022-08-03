Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.63 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

MPC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 208,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

