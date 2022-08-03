Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

MPC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. 91,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $140,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

