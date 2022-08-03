Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Markforged by 30.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the second quarter valued at $14,461,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 1,559,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 982,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,629. The company has a market capitalization of $462.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Markforged has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

