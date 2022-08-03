Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

