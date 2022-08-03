Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

