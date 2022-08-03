Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

MAR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.81. 61,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Marriott International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

