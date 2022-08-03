Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.42. 14,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,400. The company has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

