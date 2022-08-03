Mate (MATE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00

Mate (MATE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,243.62 and $35.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mate has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00616642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035617 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
