Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MATX stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $82.36. 16,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,800. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 85.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

