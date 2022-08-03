Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,798. Matson has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,983 shares of company stock worth $1,473,721 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Matson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

