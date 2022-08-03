Matthew Rizik Buys 2,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,984.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

