Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 2.2 %

MEC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.53. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

