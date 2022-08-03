McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day moving average of $247.69.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

