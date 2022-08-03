McDonald’s (MCD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $289.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $266.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $259.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $263.00.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $273.00 to $276.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $306.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – McDonald’s was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/18/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $280.00.

6/29/2022 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

6/9/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $289.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.09. 2,300,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average is $247.69. The stock has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

