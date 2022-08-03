Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Medacta Group Stock Performance

MEDGF stock remained flat at $86.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.19. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDGF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Medacta Group Company Profile

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

