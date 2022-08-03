Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.