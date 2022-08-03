MedicCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $13,989.90 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $13,989.90 and $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

