MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,989.90

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,989.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.