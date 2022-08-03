Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDCGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mediclinic International Price Performance

Shares of LON:MDC opened at GBX 490 ($6.00) on Wednesday. Mediclinic International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.40 ($6.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 447.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Mediclinic International in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Mediclinic International

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £73,200 ($89,694.89).

Mediclinic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.