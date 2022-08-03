Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mediclinic International Price Performance

Shares of LON:MDC opened at GBX 490 ($6.00) on Wednesday. Mediclinic International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.40 ($6.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 447.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Mediclinic International in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International Company Profile

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £73,200 ($89,694.89).

(Get Rating)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.