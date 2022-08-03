Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after buying an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after buying an additional 979,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 44,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.