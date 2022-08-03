MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $49.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $886.67. 19,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $926.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 241.77 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

