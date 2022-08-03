Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Mercari has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

