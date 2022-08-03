Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Mercury General has a payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of MCY traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.